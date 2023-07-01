Heat index values are expected to be close to 110° through the next several days

ORLANDO, Fla. – The dangerous heat continues this weekend! Air temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 90s today with heat indices between 100°-102°. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with a pop-up shower or two this afternoon.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to once again climb into the upper 90s but feel much hotter in the 103°-107° range. There will be a low chance for showers and storms though the day.

Monday, the rain chances return to the forecast. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible through the day but it won’t help with the heat. High will still climb into the upper 90s with heat index values near 110°.

Heat Index

Rain chances will be on the rise on the Forth of July. Expect a 50-60% across Central Florida. As of now, showers and storms should come to an end just in time for firework displays. It’ll still be hot and humid though with heat index values in the triple digits.

Fireworks forecast

Through the remainder of the week, temperatures stay above average in the upper 90s with moderate to higher rain chances.