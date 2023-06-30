Feeling close to 110 degrees! Heat index surges into Independence Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – The heat is on! Actual air temperatures stay in the mid 90s Saturday with the feels-like temperatures hanging out around 100 degrees.

By Sunday and Monday, temperatures flirt with the upper 90s.

The slight increase in temperature is due to a huge mid-level ridge of high pressure moving from the Deep South to the Southeast corner of the U.S. Under these weather systems, air sinks, causing it to warm up and dry out.

High Pressure

This area of high pressure will also tend to keep most of Florida dry through Monday. The heat index Sunday and Monday will climb into the 105-110 degree ballpark.

Heat Index

Rain chances increase slightly for the Fourth of July.

High temperatures for Independence Day will be in the mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be closer to the 100-degree mark again.

It will still feel like the upper 80s and lower 90s for fireworks displays.

Future radar

Expect a few scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.