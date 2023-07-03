Wait, it can get even hotter? Heat index to soar as high as 110 in Central Florida

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – More dangerous heat is expected this week across Central Florida, with the “feels like” temperature hitting 105-110 degrees.

We will be close to record high temperatures each afternoon for the next couple of days, with Orlando possibly hitting 98 degrees on Monday. The record high temperature on this date in Orlando is 100, set in 1998.

Sanford will see a high near 97, shy of the record of 101 degrees, also set in 1998.

Rain chances will be at 40% Monday afternoon in the Orlando area.

Expect a 50% coverage of rain on Tuesday, which is the Fourth of July. Most of the rain should end just in time for fireworks.

Rain chances jump to 60% on Wednesday and Thursday and 70% on Friday and Saturday.

Strong rip currents will remain a threat for the next few days at the beaches.