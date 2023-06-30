Search, Pin, Win! Join the News 6 Insider Scavenger Hunt at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. – Search, snap, PinIt! and win.

On July 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., you’re invited to join the News 6 Insider Scavenger Hunt and embark on hourly quests to find items around Lake Eola.

The first person each every hour to find all three items, post their photos to PinIt! and show their pictures to us at the News 6 Fan Tent will receive a lunch voucher worth $20 and a coveted News 6 Swag Bag packed with exclusive merchandise.

Find out how to use PinIt! here.

How to participate:

Snap photos of the scavenger hunt items, which will be listed each hour Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and post them to the Holidays category using our PinIt! page.

The Scavenger Hunt will occur from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and participants must find all three items within the hour.

Only registered participants who have signed up for “PinIt” are eligible to participate.

Once an item is found, participants should take a photo and promptly upload it to “PinIt” in the Holiday category.

The first participant of each hour who successfully findsm uploads all three photos to PinIt and shows us will be declared the winner of that hour. The participant MUST show their pictures to a News 6 employee at the Fan tent to be declared the hour’s winner.

In case of any ties, the participant who submitted their final photo first will be declared the winner.

Participants must use their own smartphones to capture the photos.

Participants must adhere to any additional rules or instructions provided by News 6 during the Scavenger Hunt.

The grand prize for every hour goes to the first person to find all the items. Runner-up prizes will be awarded to anyone else who completes the scavenger hunt before the next round begins.

You must be 18 or older to participate. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

A list of official rules can be found here.

Remember to sign up for PinIt! ahead of time and stay connected with the event’s social media channels for essential updates. Gather your friends and family and get ready for an unforgettable experience at Fireworks at the Fountain. You can also keep an eye on our Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.

Good luck!