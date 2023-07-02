‘Deeply saddened:’ Port Canaveral cancels ‘Smoke on the Water and Fire in the Sky’ event

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Sunday’s “Smoke on the Water and Fire in the Sky” celebration has been canceled “due to safety and concerns related” to the event, according to the Canaveral Port Authority.

Officials said the street party on the lawn of the Exploration Tower is also canceled.

Cove Merchants Association, the event’s host, said the issue was with a third party barge company and that the barge was not up to code for the Association’s standards.

The Canaveral Port Authority released a statement that read, “Due to safety and concerns related to tonight’s Smoke on the Water fire work’s display in Port Canaveral, the show and associated events are being cancelled. Thank you to everyone’s time and effort to support this event.”

[TRENDING: Heat index in the triple digits today | Meet the family that’s put on Brevard County’s Fourth of July fireworks shows for 55 years | Become a News 6 Insider]

The Cove Merchants Association also released a statement that said:

"We are deeply saddened and disappointed to tell you that due to unforeseen circumstances affecting technical difficulties in executing our fireworks display, we are canceling the show tonight. This is a 15 year event that is close to our hearts and something we love doing for our community, but it is out of our control, and we have exhausted every effort to no avail. Thank you for your understanding.” Cove Merchants Association

The celebration was one of three planned events going on at the Space Coast, the next being July 3rd fireworks at Cocoa Beach, followed by July 4th’s fireworks at Cocoa Village.

At this time, the Sunday, July 2 is the only one that has been canceled.

For more information and the event’s statement, you can visit here.