Here’s where you can celebrate Fourth of July around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Backyard barbecue, time with family and friends, and of course, fireworks are what most people think about when Fourth of July comes around.

This year, News 6 is teaming up once again with the city of Orlando for Fireworks at the Fountain.

And there are so many other events happening throughout Central Florida!

For those who want to celebrate this holiday in Central Florida, here is a county-by-county list that details where to watch firework displays. If you’d like an event added to the list, please send information to web@wkmg.com.

[VIEW FULL LIST BELOW]

Brevard County

Palm Bay Independence Day Celebration

Where: Palm Bay Campus of Eastern Florida State College

When: July 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What: The celebration will be held with fireworks capping off the evening around 9:15 p.m. In addition to the fireworks, the event will feature more than 20 food trucks, vendors, live music and a kids’ zone with free inflatables, games and face painting.

Port Canaveral’s “Smoke on the Water and Fire in the Sky” celebration

Where: Exploration Tower at Port Canaveral

When: July 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What: This family-friendly event will include a kids zone, a DJ and face painting. There will also be ice cream, food trucks and local vendors.

Cocoa Beach’s “Smoke on the Water and Fire in the Sky”

Where: Sidney Fischer Park, Cocoa Beach

When: July 3 at 9 p.m.

What: Another night of fireworks over the ocean, this time at Sidney Fischer Park in Cocoa Beach.

City of Rockledge 36th Annual Independence Day Picnic

Where: McLarty Park

When: July 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What: Enjoy a hamburger or hot dog, chips and a drink for just $1. This longstanding community event features fun activities, games, music and more.

Brevard Symphony Orchestra’s Symphony Under the Stars

Where: Cocoa Riverfront Park

When: July 4; concert at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.

What: The Brevard Symphony Orchestra is performing a free, family-friendly concert to celebrate Independence Day. Right after, you can watch the fireworks show. Everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a blanket.

Viera’s Great American Celebration

Where: USSSA Space Coast Complex, Viera

When: July 4 at 8:30 p.m.

What: Plan for fireworks in Viera in honor of the Great American Celebration! Promptly at 9 p.m. look for the vibrant display of lights filling the nights sky just east of USSSA Space Coast Complex.

2023 Red, White & Boom in Titusville

Where: Chain of Lakes Park, Titusville

When: July 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

What: Vendors, fun activities and a DJ before fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

MelBOOM! 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

Where: Front Street Park, Melbourne

When: July 4 at 7 p.m.

What: The city of Melbourne is planning a “blast” of an event for the Fourth of July celebration fireworks 2023 display — an experience that thousands of citizens and guests look forward to each year at Front Street Park!

Flagler County

United Flagler: 4th of July Day of Events

Where: Flagler Beach Bridge, Veteran’s Park

When: July 4 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What: Join Flagler County, the cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell, Beverly Beach and Marineland for a daylong celebration. A 5K, parade, music in the park and fireworks over runways are expected to occur throughout the day.

Lake County

Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks

Where: Downtown Tavares Main Street, Wooton Park

When: July 4 from 4:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What: The city of Tavares will be hosting a Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks. Starting with a parade along Main Street and followed by evening festivities. A live band, THE RUNDOWN, will be performing, and fireworks are set to go off at 9 p.m.

Red, White, and BOOM!

Where: Waterfront Park, Clermont

When: July 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

What: Fourth of July celebration at Waterfront Park filled with traditional Americana-type activities for all ages and ending with fireworks over Lake Minneola.

Independence Day Celebration

Where: 450 S. Lake Ave, Groveland

When: July 4 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What: Live entertainment, food trucks, kids’ zone, car show, vendors, fireworks and more. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Leesburg 4th of July Celebration

Where: Venetian Gardens, Leesburg

When: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What: Festive Food, Kids Zone with free giveaways, face painting, photo booth, jump houses and more. Live entertainment from Justin Heet. Special Leesburg Lightning versus the Winter Park Diamond Dawgs game at 6 p.m. Spectacular fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. over the lake.

Eustis’ 2023 Hometown Celebration

Where: Ferran Park, Eustis

When: July 1 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What: There will be vendors, food trucks and live music followed with a dazzling spectacle at 9:30 p.m. as the sky lights up over Lake Eustis with breathtaking fireworks from Four Seasons Display, Inc. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Orange County

Fireworks at the Fountain

Where: Lake Eola, Orlando

When: July 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

What: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer invites all to the 46th annual Fireworks at the Fountain. Live entertainment, family and friendly fun and food goodies are to be presented. For those who cannot attend, WKMG News 6 will be live and streaming online at ClickOrlando.com.

28th Annual 4th of July Celebration

Where: Central Park West Meadow, Winter Park

When: July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

What: Join Bach Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble for their performances in celebration of July 4. Kona Ice, pies and other goodies will be available. A kids’ zone will be set up with carnival games a balloon artists and bounce slides, provided by the Parks and Recreation Family Fun Program.

Party in the Park

Where: Newton Park, Winter Garden

When: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

What: The city of Winter Garden will be presenting a spectacular firework display over Lake Apopka and lots of pre-show entertainment for all to enjoy. The festival is set to begin at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 9:15 p.m.

4th of July Celebration at Avalon Park

Where: Downtown Avalon Park

When: July 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What: Kick off your summer in style and show your patriotism at the Downtown Avalon Park Fourth of July Festival. Enjoy a host of attractions, from a wet/dry bounce park and a bike parade to special performances and an apple pie bake-off, ending with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Winter Garden Farmer’s Market Independence Day Celebration

Where: Downtown Pavilion, Winter Garden

When: July 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What: A patriotic-decorated market will be set up to include free holiday kids crafts, family fun, live music and shopping experiences.

July Fourth Celebration at the Apopka Amphitheater

Where: Apopka Amphitheater

When: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What: Free family-friendly Fourth of July celebration will feature live music by My Generation followed by a fireworks show. There will also be food, face painting, balloon artistry, climbing tower, bounce houses, bungee trampoline, fireworks, music and more.

Osceola County

Star Spangled 4 Day Celebration

Where: Sunset Walk, Kissimmee

When: July 1 through July 4

What: A four-day celebration including bands, performances. and fun for all. Celebration will end with fireworks on the Fourth of July at 9:45 p.m.

Celebration’s Independence Day Spectacular

Where: Celebration Town Center

When: July 4 from 5 p.m. to 9:20 p.m.

What: The event will feature DJ City Beat followed by music by Velvet Vanguard and capped off with a fireworks spectacular at 9:20 p.m.

St. Cloud’s 4th on the Lake

Where: St. Cloud Lakefront

When: July 4 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

What: Enjoy a dedicated kids’ zone with a DJ dance area, bounce house, crafts, beach games, carnival games, face painters and splash area. Adults can enjoy live musical performances by Derek Mack Band, food trucks, beer garden, car show, local businesses, games and prizes. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. over the St. Cloud Lakefront.

Seminole County

Altamonte Springs Red Hot & Boom

Where: Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Springs

When: July 3 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

What: The city of Altamonte Springs and XL106.7 present Red Hot & Boom with live musical performances by JP Saxe, McKenna Grace, No Lonely Hearts, 408, Benson Boone and Olivia Lunny. The event is celebrating 26 years of legendary live music, food, family, friends and firework-filled fun.

Winter Springs Celebration of Freedom

Where: Central Winds Park, Winter Springs

When: July 4 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

What: The evening is filled with fun from live entertainment, including performances by Rockit Fly and the Paradigm Party Band. Also enjoy a free kid’s area and vendors. The night will wrap up with firework display.

Rock, Freedom and Fireworks

Where: Reiter Park, Longwood

When: July 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What: WJRR 101.1, Orlando’s Rock Station, and the city of Longwood invite you to save the date for an Independence Day Celebration. Featuring live music by Papa Wheelee, food trucks, a kid’s zone, a full bar and fireworks show.

Oviedo Independence Day Fireworks

Where: Oviedo Mall

When: July 1 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

What: Come out to the Oviedo Mall for a spectacular Independence Day fireworks show.

Star Spangled Sanford

Where: Ft. Mellon Park and the Riverwalk

When: July 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

What: Visit food and drink stations, shop the wide variety of vendors and be entertained by live performers along the Riverwalk. The night will end with a spectacular pyrotechnics show choreographed to patriotic music over Lake Monroe at about 9:15 p.m.

Volusia County

Ormond Beach Independence Day Celebration

Where: Rockefeller Gardens, Ormond Beach

When: July 4 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

What: This event promises music, food and fireworks with the sky show starting at 9 p.m.

Port Orange 4th of July Spectacular

Where: City Center Municipal Complex, Port Orange

When: July 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What: Come to City Center Park for a night of music, food trucks, a kids zone, a pie bake-off and more.

