Record-smashing travel numbers expected this Fourth of July

ORLANDO, Fla. – A long haul of Floridians are taking to the open road this holiday weekend.

AAA predicts more than 2.8 million Floridians will take at least one trip of 50 miles or more from Friday, June 30, to Tuesday, July 4, which is 87,000 more than that of last year.

When looking at nationwide numbers, an estimated 50.7 million are forecasted to travel this weekend compared to last year’s 48.7 million.

Road trips still remain the most popular mode of transportation. AAA said 85% of all travelers will be taking road trips to get to their destinations. AAA predicts that over 43.2 million Americans will drive to their destinations, which is just a smidge over 1 million more people on the road than last year.

An alternative to driving comes in the form of air travel. Over 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations this Fourth of July weekend, another record-breaking year in the books. An estimated 219,823 Floridians are forecasted to fly, according to AAA.

The busiest travel day is predicted to be Friday, June 30, as average travel times are estimated to be 30% longer than normal. AAA recommends to drive early in the morning or after 6 p.m. to avoid congestion.

