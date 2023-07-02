Rip currents remain a threat for coastal Central Florida through 4th of July

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dangerous rip currents will linger at all area beaches through late tonight and moderate to high rip current risks are expected along our area beaches for the majority of the upcoming week.

Rip currents are powerful channels of fast moving water that moves away from the shore. They often occur at low spots or at breaks in the sandbar as well as along or near jetties or piers. Often times, the rip current can be difficult to spot and they can occur on beautiful days when the waves are light and people flock to beaches.

Despite being in a state with numerous beaches, a lot of people don’t know or understand how dangerous rip currents can be. These flowing channels of water can reach speeds stronger than most people can swim.

Think of it like this: Olympic swimmers are considered some of the strongest and fastest swimmers in the world. A typical channel in a rip current can flow on average between 1-2 feet per second on a nice day, but according to NOAA, there have been rip currents that have measured up to 8 feet per second. That is faster than any Olympic swimmer.

Keep in mind rip currents pulse. The flow is unsteady and they usually pulse, which is a sudden acceleration in speed. Pulses are often short-lived, but can be scary when you’re caught in a rip current to begin with.

A big key to staying safe is always knowing the conditions of the water before entering by checking the lifeguard tower and knowing what to do if caught in a rip current.

Also, never swim alone and if you do enter the water alone, tell someone nearby that you are.

If you are caught in a rip current, don’t panic! It’s easier said than done, but it’s a big key in staying alive.

Don’t swim against the current. You will not win and you will use up way too much energy you need to survive and to actually escape the rip current.

The first reaction for many is to fight the current and swim directly back to shore. Conserve that energy and swim along or parallel to the shoreline. This will allow you to exit that strong channel of water pulling you outward. Once you feel the pull lessen, swim at an agle away from the current and toward the shore.

Beach forecast for July 3

If you feel like this is not attainable, always signal for help. That’s why it’s recommended to swim within sight of a lifeguard tower.

