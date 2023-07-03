Orlando man drowns in ocean off Cocoa Beach, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – An Orlando man drowned in the ocean in on Sunday, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

Police said they responded to Lori Wilson Park located at 1500 North Atlantic Ave. at 7:01 p.m. in response to a possible drowning.

According to a news release, several people were in the process of removing an adult male from the ocean when officers arrived.

[TRENDING: Heat index in the triple digits today | Meet the family that’s put on Brevard County’s Fourth of July fireworks shows for 55 years | Become a News 6 Insider]

Police said they were able to remove the victim from the water and start life saving measures.

The victim, later identified as 66-year-old Ronald Bailey Jr. from Orlando, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brevard County officials said they had around 80 rescues so far over the weekend as the risk for rip currents remain strong through the week.

According to the release, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Thomas Cooper at the Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3251.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: