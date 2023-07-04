Florida man accused of severely beating man who was in bed with his wife

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Beach County man was arrested in June and accused of beating another man with a baseball bat after finding him in bed with his wife, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they were called to an apartment at 820 S. Federal Highway around 11 p.m. on June 17 after receiving calls about an “armed domestic dispute.”

Upon arrival, they found that the apartment was covered in blood, with “streaks leading into the bedroom,” an affidavit states. Deputies said a man at the scene was found bleeding heavily, and he was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Deputies said that the victim told them he and a coworker had gone out for drinks prior to coming back to the apartment, which was rented as an Airbnb.

A woman at the scene explained that she had been laying down in the bed with her coworker when her husband — identified as 33-year-old John Dimmig — came in through the apartment’s front door with an aluminum baseball bat, the affidavit shows.

The woman added that Dimmig then began hitting the man with his bat before screaming something to the effect of “Don’t come near my (explicit) wife again,” according to the affidavit.

Investigators said that after beating the man, Dimmig left the apartment. In a later interview with the victim, deputies said he told them that he felt as though Dimmig “was out to kill me.”

According to investigators, Dimmig was later found at his home in Lake Park. He reportedly told investigators that he had been at home all day, and he denied ever hitting anyone with his baseball bat, deputies said.

After reviewing surveillance footage of the apartment and finding a ripped t-shirt with apparent blood in Dimmig’s home, deputies took Dimmig into custody, the affidavit says.

Dimmig faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and burglary with assault or battery.

