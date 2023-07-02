84º

Brevard County deputies arrest man for possession of crack, multiple firearms during traffic stop

Xavier Thomas faces multiple charges in the arrest

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Xavier Thomas (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested for possession of crack cocaine – and other drugs with the intent to sell – along with having multiple firearms during a traffic stop on Friday evening, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they pulled over a vehicle in the 3000 block of Brophy Blvd. in Cocoa for illegal window tint.

According to a news release, deputies could smell the odor of “burnt cannabis” that led to a search of the vehicle that was being driven by Xavier Thomas.

Deputies said the search of the vehicle produced two large bags of cannabis, a weigh scale “consistent with the sale and delivery of narcotics,” additional drug paraphernalia, an AK-47, and a pistol with armor-piercing ammunition.

According to the release, after they searched Thomas, they found 21.3 grams of crack cocaine, 20 Suboxone packets, two small bags of cannabis, five Oxycodone, and $,3305.

Drugs, cash and weapons found during a traffic stop on Xavier Thomas' vehicle. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Thomas was arrested and transported tot he Brevard County jail with a no bond status for possession of cocaine with the intent to sell , possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, possession of Suboxone with the intent to sell, possession of Oxycodone with the intent to sell, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, open carry of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

