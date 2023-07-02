Brevard County deputies arrest man for possession of crack, multiple firearms during traffic stop

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested for possession of crack cocaine – and other drugs with the intent to sell – along with having multiple firearms during a traffic stop on Friday evening, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they pulled over a vehicle in the 3000 block of Brophy Blvd. in Cocoa for illegal window tint.

According to a news release, deputies could smell the odor of “burnt cannabis” that led to a search of the vehicle that was being driven by Xavier Thomas.

[TRENDING: ‘Calling me names:’ What body camera video tells us about suspect in Ocala mother’s shooting death | More than 200 new laws go into effect in Florida this weekend: What you need to know | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said the search of the vehicle produced two large bags of cannabis, a weigh scale “consistent with the sale and delivery of narcotics,” additional drug paraphernalia, an AK-47, and a pistol with armor-piercing ammunition.

According to the release, after they searched Thomas, they found 21.3 grams of crack cocaine, 20 Suboxone packets, two small bags of cannabis, five Oxycodone, and $,3305.

Drugs, cash and weapons found during a traffic stop on Xavier Thomas' vehicle. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Thomas was arrested and transported tot he Brevard County jail with a no bond status for possession of cocaine with the intent to sell , possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, possession of Suboxone with the intent to sell, possession of Oxycodone with the intent to sell, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, open carry of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: