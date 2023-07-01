Pedestrian dies in crash that shut down A1A in Cocoa Beach, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A man in his 50s suffered fatal injuries upon being struck by a vehicle early Saturday in Cocoa Beach, according to police.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of North Atlantic Avenue (State Road A1A), a news release states. Police said the man had been hit by a vehicle traveling northbound, adding the span of the scene required both directions of SR-A1A to shut down in the area as an alternative route was provided.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver was not injured, according to the release.

Police are withholding his and the driver’s identities for the time being.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information about it was asked to contact Cocoa Beach police at 321-868-3251.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

