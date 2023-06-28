Man killed in Orange County crash after striking guardrail on SR-429

According to troopers, the wreck occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of S.R. 429 near mile marker 17 at Tilden Road in Winter Garden.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 43-year-old man was killed in a crash on State Road 429 in Orange County on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of S.R. 429 near mile marker 17 at Tilden Road in Winter Garden.

According to the FHP, an Orlando man driving a pickup truck was heading north on the road in the outside lane when he veered right and struck the guardrail. The truck then overturned, ejecting the man, who died at the scene, troopers said.

The driver’s passenger, a 21-year-old Orlando man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

The northbound lanes of S.R. 429 are closed from mile marker 15 at New Independence Parkway to mile marker 17 at Tilden Road as troopers investigate the crash.

No other information is available at this time.

