TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash prompts shutdown on County Road 42 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on County Road 42 in Lake County Sunday morning forced the roadway to shut down, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash at 11:37 a.m., what the sheriff’s office said occurred near Paisley.

According to FHP, the roadblock was established on CR-42 about a mile west of its intersection with State Road 44.

No timeline was provided for the closure, nor has anything been said regarding the number of vehicles that wrecked, the circumstances of the crash, details on the people involved or their stated injuries.

CR 42 near Paisley is shutdown due to a vehicle accident. Emergency personnel are currently on scene. — LakeCountySO (@LakeCountySO) June 25, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

