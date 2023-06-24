8-year-old boy killed, 2 children among 4 injured in wrong-way Brevard County crash, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 8-year-old boy was killed and four others were hurt — including a 1-year-old and a 6-year-old, both girls — in a wrong-way crash on U.S.-192 in Brevard County early Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 2:04 a.m. near Sweetwater Drive, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the three children were passengers in a sedan being driven by a 31-year-old woman, all of whom are described as being from Brunswick, Georgia. That sedan was traveling eastbound in the outside westbound lane of U.S.-192, where troopers said it struck another sedan that was being driven west by a 22-year-old Melbourne man.

The woman’s sedan ran off the roadway after the impact and hit a tree before coming to final rest, the report states.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing either a seat belt or child restraint except for the 8-year-old boy, who troopers said was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries, troopers said. The Melbourne man and the two Georgia girls suffered minor injuries and were also taken to hospitals for treatment, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating.

Note: Due to the information provided to us, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

