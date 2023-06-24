TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle flips in crash that shut down State Road 46 in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – A crash on Saturday morning prompted the closure of a section of State Road 46 near Interstate 4 in Sanford, according to the Seminole County Fire Department and Sanford police.

The crash was reported around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of SR-46 and Hickman Drive (Towne Center Boulevard), the department said in a statement. At least two people were involved in the crash.

All lanes of SR-46 were shut down in an interagency effort stretching from Hickman Drive to Rinehart Road, involving Seminole County firefighters and Sanford police. Footage from the scene shows Florida Highway Patrol troopers there as well. The fire department expects the roadway to remain shut down until after 10 a.m. at the earliest, it stated.

Other than that one of the patients was extricated and how the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office reported one vehicle flipped, additional details such as the number of vehicles involved, the circumstances of the collision or further specifics on injuries have not yet been shared or confirmed at the time of this writing.

News 6 has reached out to Sanford police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

