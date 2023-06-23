72º

Crash involving truck, heavy equipment blocks part of Highway 17 in Winter Haven

Drivers asked to avoid area near Ave K SW

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Winter Haven crash (Winter Haven Police Department)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A crash on Friday morning shut down part of Highway 17 in Winter Haven.

The wreck happened on Highway 17 near Ave K SW.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, a truck carrying heavy equipment is blocking the southbound lanes.

The road is closed while police wait for a specialized wrecker to remove the truck and heavy equipment.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Details of the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

