Road reopened after crash shut down traffic along I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The road has reopened after a crash along Interstate 4 on Thursday caused traffic to be shut down, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said at 4:55 p.m. that the closure was set up in the westbound lanes at the exit to Universal Boulevard.

Police added that one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries in the aftermath of the crash.

At 5:45 p.m., the police department announced that the road was reopened.

No additional details have been provided about the cause of the crash or any injuries involved.

