74º

LIVE

Local News

Road reopened after crash shut down traffic along I-4 in Orlando

1 person hospitalized following crash

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, Orlando, Traffic, Orange County
Lines painted on the center of a road. (Pexels)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The road has reopened after a crash along Interstate 4 on Thursday caused traffic to be shut down, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said at 4:55 p.m. that the closure was set up in the westbound lanes at the exit to Universal Boulevard.

Police added that one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries in the aftermath of the crash.

At 5:45 p.m., the police department announced that the road was reopened.

No additional details have been provided about the cause of the crash or any injuries involved.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email