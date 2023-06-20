Crash closes part of Florida Turnpike in Osceola County

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has some lanes closed of the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County.

The crash happened early Tuesday in the southbound lanes near mile marker 246 in Kissimmee.

Crews have the right lane closed and drivers should expect delays in the area.

Details about the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.