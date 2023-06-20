74º

Traffic

Crash closes part of Florida Turnpike in Osceola County

Southbound traffic detoured at Osceola Parkway

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has some lanes closed of the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County.

The crash happened early Tuesday in the southbound lanes near mile marker 246 in Kissimmee.

Crews have the right lane closed and drivers should expect delays in the area.

Details about the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

