Troopers looking driver involved in 5-vehicle, hit-and-run Orlando crash that seriously injured pedestrian

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol announced they are looking for information about an SUV involved in a five-vehicle crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured, then fled the scene.
Troopers said they responded to the crash on Tuesday that happened around 1:05 p.m. on State Road 50 and Paul Street in Orlando.
Details about the incident are limited, but according to a FHP report, the crash involved five vehicles and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 64-year-old Tavares woman, was seriously injured.
Troopers said they are seeking information about a white Dodge Durango SUV that they believe will have damage to the front right “consistent with a scuff.”
According to the report, this is an active criminal investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash or the SUV is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.
