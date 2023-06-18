76º

Troopers looking driver involved in 5-vehicle, hit-and-run Orlando crash that seriously injured pedestrian

Crash happened June 13 on SR 50 and Paul Street

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Troopers looking for information on a white SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash (Florida Highway Patrol)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol announced they are looking for information about an SUV involved in a five-vehicle crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured, then fled the scene.

Troopers said they responded to the crash on Tuesday that happened around 1:05 p.m. on State Road 50 and Paul Street in Orlando.

Details about the incident are limited, but according to a FHP report, the crash involved five vehicles and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 64-year-old Tavares woman, was seriously injured.

Troopers said they are seeking information about a white Dodge Durango SUV that they believe will have damage to the front right “consistent with a scuff.”

Troopers looking for information on a white SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash (Florida Highway Patrol)

According to the report, this is an active criminal investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash or the SUV is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

