Orlando landmark restaurant Beefy King celebrates 55 years in business

Restaurant open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando staple is getting ready to celebrate a major milestone on Saturday as Beefy King turns 55.

The Milk District landmark — 424 N. Bumby Ave. — is inviting people out to celebrate the event from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The event will include cake, giveaways and cookies from 2 Smart Cookies, according to a social media post. The business is also selling commemorative shirts.

The restaurant said the drive-thru would be closed down for the day to cut down on parking lot traffic.

According to its website, the restaurant has been slinging sandwiches since 1968.

Beefy King is a family business with four generations working and owning the restaurant for more than five decades.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

