Orlando landmark restaurant Beefy King celebrates 55 years in business

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando staple is getting ready to celebrate a major milestone on Saturday as Beefy King turns 55.
The Milk District landmark — 424 N. Bumby Ave. — is inviting people out to celebrate the event from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The event will include cake, giveaways and cookies from 2 Smart Cookies, according to a social media post. The business is also selling commemorative shirts.
The restaurant said the drive-thru would be closed down for the day to cut down on parking lot traffic.
According to its website, the restaurant has been slinging sandwiches since 1968.
Beefy King is a family business with four generations working and owning the restaurant for more than five decades.
