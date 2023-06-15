Potbelly announces location for 1st Central Florida restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. – Midwest sandwich chain Potbelly is looking to break into Central Florida and just announced where it is setting up its first location in Orlando.

The first Orlando shop will be opening at 2714 E. Colonial Drive in the Colonial Landing shopping plaza, according to a news release. No opening date for the restaurant was announced.

According to the company, this is the first of six restaurants planned for the Orlando area as part of a deal with Sugarland Investment Group, LLC. No locations or opening dates have been announced for the other five locations, but the press release said they would be opening over the next seven years.

Potbelly said in 2022 that this deal is part of a plan to expand to 2,000 locations nationwide over the next 10 years, with 85% of those locations being franchised.

The Orlando location will be the fourth overall Potbelly shop in Florida. The other three are located in Tampa.

The chain got started in 1977 in Chicago, according to its website.

The name of the restaurant comes from the potbelly stove that was used to toast the sandwiches.

