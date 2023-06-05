Longtime restaurant Linda’s Winter Park Diner set to close for good

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A staple of Winter Park’s dining scene is getting ready to shut its doors for good after decades in business.

Linda’s Winter Park Diner, which has been open since the 1950s, according to its website, will close in July.

The restaurant, located at 1700 W. Fairbanks Ave., confirmed to News 6 that the last week of July will be the last time the business will be serving customers.

The current owner, Linda D’Auria, took over the breakfast and lunch spot about 34 years ago, according to the website.

The business did not offer a reason for the closure.

