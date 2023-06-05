85º

WEATHER ALERT

Food

Longtime restaurant Linda’s Winter Park Diner set to close for good

Restaurant has been open since 1950s

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Food, Business, Florida Foodie, Winter Park, Orange County
Photo: Linda's Winter Park Diner/Yelp (Photo: Linda's Winter Park Diner/Yelp)

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A staple of Winter Park’s dining scene is getting ready to shut its doors for good after decades in business.

Linda’s Winter Park Diner, which has been open since the 1950s, according to its website, will close in July.

The restaurant, located at 1700 W. Fairbanks Ave., confirmed to News 6 that the last week of July will be the last time the business will be serving customers.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The current owner, Linda D’Auria, took over the breakfast and lunch spot about 34 years ago, according to the website.

The business did not offer a reason for the closure.

Find every episode of Florida Foodie on YouTube:

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email