🍔Where to find the best burgers in Central Florida, according to Insiders

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to the great American treat, the hamburger.

Do you want a seeded bun or brioche? Medium rare or well done?

Some people prefer a burger stacked high with lettuce, tomato and onion, while others just want meat and cheese.

We asked our Insiders where they like to go for their favorite burger in Central Florida.

We had 52 responses from all across our area with people pitching everything from sit-down restaurants to fast-food favorites.

Joe Hubbs came in strong out of the gate and said his favorite burger comes from his own kitchen.

“I make great burgers (or) so I’m told,” he said.

Some of the fast-food options that received a vote include Krystal, Sonic, Steak ‘n Shake and Culvers.

At a slightly higher price point, Five Guys received three votes from our Insiders.

“The burgers are really good and juicy. They have many toppings and the hand-cut fries are to die for,” said Insider Trisha Clements.

Back Yard Burger in Altamonte Springs also received three votes from Insiders.

“The closet thing to a burger from your own backyard grill,” said Insider Kenneth Rogers.

Along the same lines, BurgerFi and Mooyah also got nods.

Chain restaurants also featured prominently on the list, including Bar Louie, Ford’s Garage, Hamburger Mary’s, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo Wild Wings, Red Robin and Chili’s.

Only a few locally-owned restaurants received more than one vote for best burger. First up, Teak Neighborhood Grill.

“They have a variety of meaty juicy burgers,” said Insider Joseph Shore-Goss. “Be sure to ask for the secret menu!”

Another Insider favorite is Brix Project at Playalinda Brewing Company.

“It’s the Brix Burger,” said Insider Deborah Pauly. “(A) burger with brisket on top (and) crispy onion bacon jam — need I go on?”

Johnny’s Fillin’ Station got three votes.

“Big burgers and amazing flavor,” said Insider Scott Smith.

Last, but not least, Breakers.

“A true burger, juicy and greasy. Like a diner burger,” said Insider Kathy Henderson.

Some other Central Florida spots our Insiders are recommending include The Porch, The Taproom at Dubsdread, The Burger Place, Mutt’s, Silver Springs Diner, Butcher Block, Beth’s Burgers, Down the Hatch, Burger Robs, Lost Lagoon, Junior Colombia Burger, 1921 and The Hideaway.

One other local standout was Evolve Modern Kitchen, which featured the only vegan burger to get a vote.

“Their vegan Crack Burger is out of this world,” said Insider Cynthia Amoruso.

Thanks to all of our Insiders who told us about their favorite burger spots. Did we miss any? Tell us about it in the comments below!