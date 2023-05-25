Detroit-style pizza spot SoDough Square set to open 2nd location in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – SoDough Square, the pizza shop started by the owner of Tin & Tacos, is getting ready to open its second location over the summer.

The shop is set to open in Winter Park. The announcement video on Instagram appears to show the new store set up inside the Winter Park location of Tin & Taco, 223 W. Fairbanks Ave.

An exact opening date has not been announced, but the social media post said it will open sometime in June 2023.

The first location, 419 Michigan St., opened in May 2022.

The owner, Robert Bair, is originally from the Detroit area but moved to Orlando in 2001, according to SoDough’s website. The business claims it took two years to develop the SoDough concept.

Bair founded Tin & Taco in 2017, after previously opening Gringos Locos in 2009, according to the business’ website.

The menu is comprised of nine pre-constructed pizzas and an option to build your own. It also features Detroit-style Coney dogs and salads.

