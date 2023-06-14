New German restaurant opening up in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new restaurant boasting German classics and modern dishes is getting ready to open up in downtown Orlando.

Schmankerl Stub’n is setting up shop at 131 N. Orange Ave., Suite 104 — which used to house Neon Beach — according to a Facebook post.

The restaurant announced the opening on social media.

“We proudly announce that Schmankerl Stub’n is coming to downtown Orlando,” the post read. “Schmankerl Stub’n is a German Scratch Kitchen, originating out of Dan’s Bavarian Takeout, and will bring German classics and modern dishes to Orlando.”

Dan’s Bavarian Takeout operated out of Dollins Food Hall.

No opening date was offered for Schmankerl Stub’n.

