Midwest sandwich chain Potbelly plans to open Central Florida locations. Here’s what we know

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Illinois-based chain known for toasted sandwiches is looking to open several locations around the Orlando area.

Potbelly is planning to open six shops around Orlando over the next seven years, according to a news release.

According to the company, the new locations will be franchises run by Shari Nasir and Imran Malik of Sugarland Investment Group, LLC.

So far, no locations or opening dates have been announced.

Potbelly said this is part of a plan to expand to 2,000 locations nationwide over the next 10 years, with 85% of those locations being franchised.

Potbelly already has Florida locations in the Tampa area.

The chain got started in 1977 in Chicago, according to its website.

The name of the restaurant comes from the potbelly stove that was used to toast the sandwiches.

