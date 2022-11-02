86º

Food

Midwest sandwich chain Potbelly plans to open Central Florida locations. Here’s what we know

Chain already has two Florida locations in Tampa area

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Food, Business, Florida Foodie, Orlando, Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Illinois-based chain known for toasted sandwiches is looking to open several locations around the Orlando area.

Potbelly is planning to open six shops around Orlando over the next seven years, according to a news release.

According to the company, the new locations will be franchises run by Shari Nasir and Imran Malik of Sugarland Investment Group, LLC.

So far, no locations or opening dates have been announced.

Potbelly said this is part of a plan to expand to 2,000 locations nationwide over the next 10 years, with 85% of those locations being franchised.

Potbelly already has Florida locations in the Tampa area.

The chain got started in 1977 in Chicago, according to its website.

The name of the restaurant comes from the potbelly stove that was used to toast the sandwiches.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

