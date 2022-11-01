Florida Foodie: Food for thought about what we eat

Florida Foodie first debuted in the spring of 2019 with the goal of getting people to think more about the food on their plates.

Food impacts our lives every day. We all need to eat to live, but food is more than just sustenance.

It’s a part of our cultural heritage. Food can tell a story; whether it’s a recipe handed down from parent to child or a traditional dish for a special occasion.

Beyond that, what we eat and how we eat it can have a profound effect on our economy, our environment and our politics.

For example, fast-food workers fighting for an increase in the minimum wage or farmers being forced to let their crops rot on the vine after losing business due to the pandemic.

In every episode of Florida Foodie, hosts Lisa Bell and Candace Campos talk with chefs, farmers, small business owners, CEOs and activists who spend their lives focused on food and feeding others.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Conversations on Florida Foodie run the gamut, from thought-provoking discussions on the treatment of workers in the service industry to laugh-out-loud hot sauce tastings.

You can watch Florida Foodie every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. during the News 6+ Takeover, starting Nov. 16. You can also find every episode on News 6+, YouTube or wherever you stream or download podcasts.