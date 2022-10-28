New England-based chain Wing It On! opening its 1st ghost kitchen in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A chicken wing chain from up north is getting ready to open its first Florida location, which will also be its first ghost kitchen, in downtown Orlando’s Dollins Food Hall.

Wing It On! is set to open the ghost kitchen, a virtual restaurant available only through delivery apps, on Nov. 10, according to a news release.

Dollins Food Hall — 18 N. Dollins Ave. — houses several virtual restaurants and acts as a hub for delivery drivers and pick-up orders.

The virtual franchise of Wing It On! will be operated by franchisee Dave Miller, according to the company.

Wing It On! has a larger plan to bring 25 to 30 units to “target markets in Florida such as Orlando and Tampa,” the company said in 2021.

At the time, the company said there was another location planned for the Apopka area, but, so far, no update on that planned location has been provided. The company’s website also shows a Mount Dora location is in the works, but it does not offer an opening date or location.

News 6 has reached out for more information and this story will be updated if we receive a response.

Chicken sandwiches from Wing It On! (Wing It On!)

Wing It On! started in 2011 in Connecticut and offers a menu of wings and tenders in a variety of sauces and rubs as well as chicken sandwiches.

According to the news release, people looking to open a franchise “must have a minimum net worth of $400,000 and meet the minimum liquid assets requirement of $100,000.”