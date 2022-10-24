81º

Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business

Restaurant first opened in 1981

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

The Black Tulip in Cocoa is closing for good after 41 years. (Lyn Dowling/FLORIDA TODAY)

COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time.

The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

The owner, Daniel Colzani, has sold the business, according to the post. News 6 partner Florida Today reports that the business has been sold to a woman from Mexico whose family has always owned restaurants.

“Whether you had your first date here, said ‘I Do,’ or celebrated a Birthday and Anniversary, The Black Tulip would love to see you one last time,” the post reads.

The restaurant is hosting a final dinner service from 5-8 p.m with a limited menu, according to the post.

According to the restaurant’s website, the business first opened in 1981.

“Life-long friends have been made, friends have become family, business has flourished and tragedy has happened; there has been good, crazy and tough times but in the end we would not have had it any other way,” the post said. “We want to close out with a ‘Bang!’”

