Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business

The Black Tulip in Cocoa is closing for good after 41 years.

COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time.

The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

The owner, Daniel Colzani, has sold the business, according to the post. News 6 partner Florida Today reports that the business has been sold to a woman from Mexico whose family has always owned restaurants.

“Whether you had your first date here, said ‘I Do,’ or celebrated a Birthday and Anniversary, The Black Tulip would love to see you one last time,” the post reads.

The restaurant is hosting a final dinner service from 5-8 p.m with a limited menu, according to the post.

According to the restaurant’s website, the business first opened in 1981.

“Life-long friends have been made, friends have become family, business has flourished and tragedy has happened; there has been good, crazy and tough times but in the end we would not have had it any other way,” the post said. “We want to close out with a ‘Bang!’”

