South Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette to open new Winter Park location. Here are the details

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Paris Baguette is getting ready for the grand opening of its first Florida location in Winter Park.

The South Korean-based bakery chain is set to open up shop at 325 S. Orlando Ave. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to a news release.

The company said it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m.

The location is 2,460 square feet with seating for up to 52 customers, according to the release.

“Large self-serve displays will feature an extensive menu of pastries and cakes with windows into our expert bakers and cakers process that will showcase signature items such as Strawberry Soft Cream Cake, Mochi donuts, and Chocolate Croissants,” the release said.

Apple pie cake from Paris Baguette (Paris Baguette)

The full menu can be found here.

The company said the first 25 guests at the grand opening will receive a $25 gift card and dessert samples will be offered throughout the day.

Paris Baguette has locations in more than a dozen states across the U.S., according to its website. The company said it is looking to expand to 1,000 locations across the county by 2030.

