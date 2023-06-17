Orlando police, FBI arrest man accused in bank robbery

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 24-year-old man arrested Friday afternoon by Orlando police is accused of robbing a bank in broad daylight.

Law enforcement responded around 12:50 p.m. upon learning a suspect wearing a mask — soon identified as Keelan Anderson — had entered the TD Bank at 1701 S Semoran Blvd., presented a note to a teller and left with cash, according to the Orlando Police Department’s social media.

Anderson was taken into custody without incident by Orlando police officers and members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who reportedly located him in a vehicle in the area of State Road 408 and Old Winter Garden Road.

Anderson faces a charge of robbery with the threat of a weapon, police said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

News 6 has reached out to ask if investigators see any connection between Friday’s bank robbery and another reported on Tuesday in Altamonte Springs, in which a suspect with a similar getup was recorded on surveillance video presenting a note to a teller at a Regions Bank, demanding money and leaving with it.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: