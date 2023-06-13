Altamonte Springs police search for man behind bank robbery

Altamonte Springs police are looking for the person who robbed the Regions Bank on June 13

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Altamonte Springs police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they said robbed a bank on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to the Regions Bank, located at 360 West State Road 436, around 4 p.m. after reports of a robbery.

According to officers, the suspected robber hinted he had a gun and a bomb and “presented a note demanding money.”

The suspected thief is described as a thin Black man wearing all black, with a black mask and sunglasses.

Police said the man left the bank in a blue vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-39-2441 or dial 911. Anonymous tips may also be reported to Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

