Altamonte Springs police search for man behind bank robbery

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Altamonte Springs police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they said robbed a bank on Tuesday.
Police said they responded to the Regions Bank, located at 360 West State Road 436, around 4 p.m. after reports of a robbery.
According to officers, the suspected robber hinted he had a gun and a bomb and “presented a note demanding money.”
The suspected thief is described as a thin Black man wearing all black, with a black mask and sunglasses.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Police said the man left the bank in a blue vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-39-2441 or dial 911. Anonymous tips may also be reported to Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: