Sanford man dies, 2 others seriously injured after crash in Seminole County, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Sanford man died and two other people are left with serious injuries after a crash early Saturday in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 3:40 a.m. at mile marker 51 along northbound State Road 429, west of Sanford, troopers said.

According to a crash report, a woman and a man — both identified as 41-year-old West Palm Beach residents — were respectively the driver and passenger of an SUV traveling ahead of the Sanford man, who was driving a sedan. Both vehicles were in the inside lane, troopers said.

The SUV’s driver lost control of the vehicle, moving into the center median before overcorrecting and entering the direct path of the sedan, the report states. The front of the sedan struck the right side of the SUV, sending the SUV rotating across all northbound lanes and into the shoulder before its right front struck a concrete barrier wall, troopers said.

All three individuals were taken to a hospital where the Sanford man was pronounced dead, according to FHP.

Troopers believe the West Palm Beach residents were wearing seat belts in the crash while the Sanford man was not.

A roadblock was established in the area that has since been cleared, traffic cameras show.

FHP is still investigating.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

