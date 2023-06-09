Possible sinkhole in Lakeland Highlands prompts road closure

The appearance of a possible sinkhole in Lakeland Highlands has forced a nearby road to close, Polk County fire officials said.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that Scott Lake Road was closed at Fitzgerald Road as authorities worked to inspect and repair the hole.

The sheriff’s office said the road would be closed “until further notice,” however no timeline was given for these actions, nor was there any immediate word on the hole’s estimated size or cause.

Polk County Fire Rescue will hold a news briefing at 3:30 p.m. at Scott Lake Baptist Church to discuss the possible sinkhole.

No other information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Polk Fire Rescue's Special Operations Team has responded to a possible sinkhole in the Lakeland area. #PCFR will provide a complete briefing at approximately 3:30 at Scott Lake Baptist Church, 5811 Scott Lake Rd., Lakeland, FL. #PolkFLFireRescue #FireRescue pic.twitter.com/m7VxbSBDa2 — Polk Fire Rescue (@PolkFire) June 9, 2023

