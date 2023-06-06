76º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Traffic impacted after hole opens up along Orlando roadway

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Orlando, Orange County
Lines painted on the center of a road. (Pexels)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A hole opened up along South Orange Avenue on Monday that is expected to impact traffic through Tuesday, according to Orlando police.

In a release, police said the 16-square-foot hole opened up in the left lane of southbound South Orange Avenue north of West Grant Street, located between the Ace Hardware and Chipotle.

After the hole formed, officials from the Florida Department of Transportation and Waste Management responded to the scene, the release shows.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Police explained that traffic will be impacted on Monday night through Tuesday as crews work to repair the damage.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email