Traffic impacted after hole opens up along Orlando roadway

ORLANDO, Fla. – A hole opened up along South Orange Avenue on Monday that is expected to impact traffic through Tuesday, according to Orlando police.

In a release, police said the 16-square-foot hole opened up in the left lane of southbound South Orange Avenue north of West Grant Street, located between the Ace Hardware and Chipotle.

A 4ft x 4ft hole opened up in the left travel lane of southbound S. Orange Ave north of W. Grant St between the Ace Hardware and Chipotle. Streets and DOT on scene, Waste Mangt responding. Traffic will be impacted in this area into tomorrow as repairs are being made. pic.twitter.com/pmb8GvVHI3 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 6, 2023

After the hole formed, officials from the Florida Department of Transportation and Waste Management responded to the scene, the release shows.

Police explained that traffic will be impacted on Monday night through Tuesday as crews work to repair the damage.

