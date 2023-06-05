19-year-old killed, 2 Daytona Beach teens injured in rollover crash on I-95 in Florida

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Daytona Beach man was killed and two Daytona Beach teens were injured Sunday when a pickup truck overturned along an off ramp of Interstate 95 in St. Johns County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 5:55 p.m. on the I-95 off ramp to International Golf Parkway.

The FHP said a 17-year-old was driving a pickup truck north on I- 95 and ran off the road as he exited the interstate, causing the pickup to overturn and land on its roof, according to troopers.

The 19-year-old, who was a passenger in the rear seat, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP crash report.

The driver and a 14-year-old suffered minor injuries in the wreck, troopers said.

All three occupants were wearing seat belts, the crash report stated.

