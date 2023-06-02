Oviedo roadway reopens following fatal crash

Lines painted on the center of a road.

OVIEDO, Fla. – A fatal crash in Oviedo shut down Mitchell Hammock Road on Friday afternoon, according to city officials.

In a release, Oviedo’s Communications Manager Lisa McDonald said that first responders arrived at the scene of the crash, located at Mitchell Hammock Road and Sharon Court.

McDonald said the crash involved only one vehicle, and police added that the crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. One male died at the scene, according to McDonald.

TRAFFIC HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Mitchell Hammock Road at Sharon Ct. is currently shut down for a fatal traffic accident that happened just after 4:30 p.m. Police and Fire on scene. Please avoid this area. It will be shut down for a while. — OviedoPolice (@OviedoPD) June 2, 2023

As a result, Mitchell Hammock Road was shut down from State Road 434 to Lake Jessup Drive as investigators looked into the crash, the release shows.

At 9:27 p.m., the city announced that Mitchell Hammock Road was reopened.

No additional details were provided about the crash, including the cause or number of fatalities.

