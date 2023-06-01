Woman accused of child neglect after car catches fire while shoplifting at Oviedo Mall

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested in Seminole County on Wednesday after her car caught fire near the Oviedo Mall while a child was inside, according to police.

Police said that on May 26 around noon, 24-year-old Alicia Moore parked her car in the parking lot of Dillard’s at the Oviedo Mall. She then left the car — with the child inside — to go into the Dillard’s, police added.

Once in the Dillard’s, security workers watched as Moore began shoplifting along with another male for about an hour, an affidavit shows.

According to the affidavit, Moore started to leave the Dillard’s with the stolen merchandise — only to see her car “engulfed in flames.” Moore then dropped the merchandise, police said.

However, investigators said that other shoppers at the mall had seen the fire and helped rescue those in the car.

First responders arrived at the scene to find the car completely totaled, and a child was rushed to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital for treatment, the affidavit shows.

While police said they weren’t sure what caused the fire, they determined that if Moore “was not being neglectful,” it was likely that the child wouldn’t have been injured.

She was later arrested by the Orlando Police Department on an unrelated warrant, though Oviedo police eventually brought her into their own custody.

Moore faces charges of child neglect with great bodily harm and first-degree arson in the Oviedo Mall case. For those charges, she is held on $40,000 bond.

