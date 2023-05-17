Oviedo man killed when Porsche overturns, catches fire on Brumley Road near Chuluota

CHULUOTA, Fla. – A 20-year-old Oviedo man was killed and a 20-year-old Winter Springs man was seriously injured late Tuesday when a Porsche Boxster struck a tree, overturned several times and caught fire, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened around 10:20 p.m. on Brumley Road near White Tail Trail, east of Chuluota.

The FHP said the Winter Springs man was driving west on Brumley Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. The car went off the road and into a ditch before hitting a tree and flipping multiple times.

The driver was able to escape the car before it became engulfed in flames, according to an FHP crash report.

His passenger, the Oviedo man, was trapped inside and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The Winter Springs man was taken to Oviedo Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the crash report.

No other details have been released.