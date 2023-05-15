19-year-old Kissimmee woman struck by SUV on Lee Road near I-4 in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old woman was struck by an SUV on Monday in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Lee Road near Diplomat Circle, not far from Interstate 4.

According to troopers, the 19-year-old was standing in the middle of Lee Road when a Ford Explorer driven by a 53-year-old Orlando man hit her.

The man told troopers he did not see the woman in the roadway, according to FHP.

The 19-year-old was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

