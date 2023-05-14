Investigation begins after 2 die in Orange County; victims believed to be targeted, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people Sunday morning whom deputies believe were targeted, according to a statement.

Deputies responded to the 911 call at 6 a.m., reaching the 10500 block of Bastille Lane and locating a man and a woman in their 40s with “obvious signs of trauma.” Both were taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries, deputies said.

Investigators are working leads in the case, the sheriff’s office said in the statement.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story, check back here for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this scene and not necessarily its exact location.

