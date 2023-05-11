Former Orange County animal shelter volunteer accused of dragging, killing puppy

Joel Levine, 73, faces charges for cruelty to animals, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Orange County Animal Services volunteer is accused of dragging and killing a puppy last year.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Joel Levine was arrested Tuesday and faces a charge for cruelty to animals.

The arrest comes after Levine placed a slip lead over the neck of a 15-week-old puppy at the 2769 Conroy Road shelter, intending to lead the dog from the kennel to the play yard, on Nov. 16, 2022.

According to an incident report, the puppy resisted and Levine then began dragging the animal behind him across the kennel floor and outside along the sidewalk, making no attempt to let the dog regain its feet, thus strangling it.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The puppy showed signs of pain by biting and chewing its lips and tongue and went unconscious, after which the suspect continued to drag its limp body, the report shows.

Six people witnessed Levine dragging the puppy, one of whom picked the dog up and rushed it to the veterinarian, who said the dog “was in a state of shock... had lacerations to its tongue and gums, was unable to walk or stand, and it had abnormal breathing,” the report continues.

The puppy was bleeding from the mouth and went into surgery but was ultimately euthanized due to trauma to the neck, deputies said.

A volunteer profile for Levine showed he was previously reprimanded multiple times in 2022, on May 27, July 29 and Aug. 31, for giving treats to the dogs while they were in the kennels. The volunteer coordinator had explained this was due to the fact it led to dog fights, according to the report.

The report shows that after Levine gave a dog a treat in the kennel on Aug. 31, resulting in a fight and the dog getting hurt. After that incident, the coordinator said “he may not be allowed to have treats while he volunteers or even allowed to volunteer” and replied that he understood, according to the report.

Levine was told to leave the facility and not return after dragging the puppy on Nov. 16, 2022, claiming he could not carry the small animal because “it was wiggly.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: