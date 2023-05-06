Daytona Beach animal shelter rescues dog left abandoned outside

Duvessa was taken in by Halifax Humane Society after being found near the shelter's gate, according to the shelter's Facebook page.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A dog was found abandoned outside the Halifax Humane Society on Wednesday, prompting crews to rescue the pet, according to the animal shelter.

HHS officials posted on social media about the rescue, saying the dog — nicknamed “Duvessa” — was left outside the shelter on Wednesday morning.

“To the person who left this sweet girl outside of gate: We want you to know we found her this morning and she is safe,” the post reads. “Thankfully she hid in the bushes after being left and did not run away or go near the interstate.”

According to the shelter, Duvessa received much-needed care, being fed and treated for an ear infection, skin infection and eye issues.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

By Thursday afternoon, Duvessa’s eyes and wounds had been cleaned, and she was given a nail trim to help prevent further wounds and scratches, HHS officials said.

While she has been given necessary medications to help with her afflictions, Duvessa still had issues with “itchy skin,” so she was provided with a t-shirt to wear to keep from scratching at herself too much, the shelter explained.

Despite the issues, Duvessa was able to spend some time playing with other animals in the shelter, according to the shelter.

“Duvessa needs daily medical care. We want to get her into a foster but want that person or family to understand she has ongoing care,” the shelter announced on Facebook. “We also have seen just a portion of her personality. So while she did well meeting people and animals this morning we have to remember she is not feeling well.”

Anyone interested in fostering Duvessa can contact the shelter at fostertransfer@halifaxhumanesociety.org.

For those unable to foster, you can donate to the shelter by clicking here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: