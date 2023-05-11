2nd shooting investigated after man, woman found dead at Orange County apartments

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found shot Thursday morning at a Pine Hills apartment complex, hours after a man and woman were shot and killed in the same complex the previous day, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The shootings happened at Residences at West Place Apartments.

According to deputies, the man was shot around 12:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Sherwood Terrace Drive. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hours earlier, deputies responded to the same location after someone reported a man with a gun inside an apartment.

While deputies were responding, a caller told dispatchers that the man had fired his gun, according to a news release. Deputies said they heard more gunfire as they arrived on scene.

Inside the apartment, a man and a woman were both found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the release. Investigators said the man appeared to have shot himself.

The man and woman were taken to a hospital, where they later died. Their names have not been released.

“(It’s) real scary because my son was home,” a resident told News 6 on Wednesday. “He just got off of work earlier this morning, so I’m calling him to make sure he is OK. It’s not over there in my building, but it’s very concerning.”

Sheriff’s officials said the two incidents are not believed to be related.

No other details about Thursday’s shooting have been released.

