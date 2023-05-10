87º

Local News

Man, woman found shot in Pine Hills home, deputies say

Both victims taken to hospital; conditions not known

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Gun Violence, Pine Hills, Orange County, Crime

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman and a man were taken to a hospital Wednesday after both were found shot inside a Pine Hills apartment, according to sheriff’s officials, who said investigators believe the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home at the Residences West Place Apartments in the 700 block of Sherwood Terrace Drive around 10:10 a.m. after someone reported a man with a gun inside the home.

While deputies were responding, a caller told dispatchers that the man had fired his gun, according to a news release. Deputies said they heard more gunfire as they arrived on scene.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Inside the apartment, a man and a woman were both found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the release. Investigators said the man appeared to have shot himself.

Both were taken to a hospital. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Investigators said they are not looking for any outstanding suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email