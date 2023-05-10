Man, woman found shot in Pine Hills home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman and a man were taken to a hospital Wednesday after both were found shot inside a Pine Hills apartment, according to sheriff’s officials, who said investigators believe the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home at the Residences West Place Apartments in the 700 block of Sherwood Terrace Drive around 10:10 a.m. after someone reported a man with a gun inside the home.

While deputies were responding, a caller told dispatchers that the man had fired his gun, according to a news release. Deputies said they heard more gunfire as they arrived on scene.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Inside the apartment, a man and a woman were both found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the release. Investigators said the man appeared to have shot himself.

Both were taken to a hospital. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Investigators said they are not looking for any outstanding suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: