Troopers investigate driver behind fatal crash into Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers said they’re waiting on medical results to see whether a 22-year old driver from Oviedo was impaired or had a medical episode when he crashed into the front porch of a Winter Garden home around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

The front porch of the home is being held up by metal poles more than 24 hours later.

The crash happened on Wild blackberry Trail after the driver somehow hit a tree and a mailbox before hitting and killing a 71-year-old Sanford man who was working on the sidewalk, troopers said.

The driver then crashed into the front porch of the home. The worker died on scene, the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but has since been discharged.

“We are waiting for the medicals blood results to be able to proceed forward with any charges, and we’re trying to verify that this was not a medical condition as well,” said Lt. Tara Crescenzi from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A neighbor’s camera captured video of the driver casually driving down the street about 30 minutes before the crash. He parks in a cul-de-sac for a few minutes, and he then slowly backs up and stays there for almost a minute. Then, the car speeds away, and that’s when the driver crashes his car into the front of the house.

“This is a residential area. There are people who are walking with their families. There was a woman who was on her porch with her baby. There’s innocent bystanders in this area,” Lt. Tara Crescenzi said.

Some neighbors told News 6 off-camera that they’re calling for more safety changes and have concerns about speeding drivers and traffic flow concerns.

News 6 has reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the local HOA to see whether they have any data and to ask about possible next steps.

As far as that 22-year old driver: troopers said he’s being questioned. Troopers have not released the names of either the driver or the 71-year old man who was killed.

News 6 called the landscaping company of the victim but have not yet heard back.

