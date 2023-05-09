Marion County school bus crash carrying 10 involved in crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A school bus carrying 10 passengers struck a vehicle Tuesday morning in Marion County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest 80th Street and Southwest 75th Avenue.

According to a crash report, the school bus – driven by a 61-year-old Citrus Springs woman – was traveling southbound on Southwest 75th Avenue, approaching the intersection of Southwest 80th Street and stopped at the stop sign.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

At the same time, a SUV – driven by a 30-year-old Ocala woman – traveling eastbound on Southwest 80th Street was approaching the intersection of Southwest 75th Avenue.

Troopers said the school bus attempted to cross Southwest 80th Street and violated the right of way of the SUV. As a result, the front of the school bus struck the left front side of the SUV.

After the initial crash, the SUV exited the road and struck a tree, according to the FHP.

Troopers said no injuries were reported.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: