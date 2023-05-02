‘Move over!:’ Marion driver arrested after nearly hitting patrol car, tow truck, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Summerfield driver was arrested early Friday morning after nearly striking a deputy during a separate traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a release, the department said on April 28 around 2:50 a.m., a deputy had just finished up a traffic stop in the 14800 block of SE 47th Ave. that ended with a person’s car being towed.

While the deputy was handing paperwork to the tow truck driver, a blue pickup truck sped by, nearly striking both the deputy’s patrol car and the tow truck, the release shows.

The deputy then began to chase the truck, which was seen crossing over the road’s center line several times, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy tried to pull the truck over, but the truck — driven by Ryan Wilkins, 39 — instead turned into a driveway in the 15700 block of SE 47th Ave.

The deputy called for Wilkins to exit the truck, but he instead fled the scene, eventually surrendering after a short pursuit, deputies stated.

“I’m not trying to — I live here, buddy,” Wilkins can be head saying on body camera video. “I’m not trying to do nothing. I don’t know why (inaudible).”

Video of the chase was posted to the sheriff’s office’s social media page.

During Wilkins’ arrest, deputies said he smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words. Wilkins also refused to perform field sobriety exercises or provide a breath sample, the release reads.

Wilkins faces charges of DUI and fleeing from law enforcement. He was held on a $3,000 bond.

“Please, do your part to keep emergency workers and others safe, and remember to move over!” the sheriff’s office said.

