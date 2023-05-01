1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala man was killed and three others, including a 7-year-old girl were injured, in a head-on crash Sunday night in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 40, east of County Road 314.

The FHP said the 52-year-old man was driving a pickup truck west on S.R. 40 and crossed over the center line and struck a car traveling east.

The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers. His passenger, a 48-year-old Ocala woman, suffered critical injuries, an FHP crash report stated.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Deltona woman, and her passenger, a 7-year-old Deltona girl, were seriously injured, the FHP said. They were both wearing seat belts, the FHP report stated.

The women were taken to a hospital and the girl was transported to Shands UF for treatment, according to troopers.

No other details have been released.